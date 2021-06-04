Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $240.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

