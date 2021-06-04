Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.73. 41,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

