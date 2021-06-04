Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. 17,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.