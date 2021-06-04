Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 241 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.97.

NYSE NOW traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.03 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.27, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

