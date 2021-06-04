Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,538. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.