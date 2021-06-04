Add.xyz Price Tops $0.29 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4,005.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00078521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.01008883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.56 or 0.10099038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.