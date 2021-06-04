Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Up 7.2%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. 1,154,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 478,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The stock has a market cap of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31.

In related news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

