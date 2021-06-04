Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.37.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $191.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.