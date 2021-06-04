Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,074,033 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.