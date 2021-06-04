Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,484 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. PetMed Express’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.