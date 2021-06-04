Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

