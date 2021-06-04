Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,695 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

