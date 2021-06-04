Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166,669 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

