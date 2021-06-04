Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,806 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,806 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.