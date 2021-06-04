Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

