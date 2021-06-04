AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,026. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

