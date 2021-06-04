AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 35,810 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

L Brands stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

