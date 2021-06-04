AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

MLR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $41.64. 13,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,879. The stock has a market cap of $475.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

