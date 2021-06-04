AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $40.66 Million Stock Holdings in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 188.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445,021 shares during the period. Aphria accounts for approximately 5.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Aphria worth $40,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APHA remained flat at $$15.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

