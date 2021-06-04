AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.30. 26,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

