AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,000. Hydrofarm Holdings Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,702,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $609,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,985,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

