Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $572,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE:AMG opened at $165.57 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.