Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.090-4.140 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $137.95. 9,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

