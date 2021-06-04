Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Critical Review

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.83% Agnico Eagle Mines 19.68% 10.11% 5.97%

60.9% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 5.53 $511.61 million $1.86 38.25

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 6 0 2.67

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 21.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $88.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Entrée Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

