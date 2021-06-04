Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.64 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

