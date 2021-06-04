Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGFY. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AGFY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

