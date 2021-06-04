Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $304.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

