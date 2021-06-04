Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $181.85 and last traded at $181.07, with a volume of 456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.