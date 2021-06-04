Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,935 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 179,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

RAMP opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.