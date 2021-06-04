Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,226.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,196.24. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

