Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $32,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $12,328,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE:OVV opened at $30.63 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

