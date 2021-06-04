Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Hilltop worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

