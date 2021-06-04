Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.04 Million Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

NYSE BXS opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

