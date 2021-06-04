Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NVO opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.