Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,285 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.