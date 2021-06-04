Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.81. 1,241,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,006. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

