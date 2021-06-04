Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.81. 1,241,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,006. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
