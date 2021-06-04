AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 174,263 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

