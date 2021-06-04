AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.