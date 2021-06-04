AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

