Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALLY opened at $55.14 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

