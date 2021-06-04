Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,421.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,303.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

