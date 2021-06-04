Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $4,719,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $46.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,450.88. 63,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,639. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.