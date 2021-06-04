Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $43.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,390.94. 62,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,273.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

