Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,375,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

AJRD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

