Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $33.02 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.57. 10,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.74. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

