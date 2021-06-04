Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,810,000. GW Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Creative Planning lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH remained flat at $$218.96 during midday trading on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.57.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $152.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.15 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

