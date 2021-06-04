Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 4,847 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

