Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.74 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.