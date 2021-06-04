Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

