Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $510.99 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.